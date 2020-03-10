Rep. Collins discusses self-quarantine for coronavirus

Rep. Doug Collins is speaking out on why he chose to self-quarantine.

Last month, Georgia’s 9th District Congressman came in contact with someone who has since tested positive for the coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

He spoke with FOX 5 News via Skype on Tuesday about the decision.

He said he is going just fine and said the people who have come into contact with him should not worry about contracting the virus.

Rep. Collins also commended the officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on their work to contain the virus in Georgia.

Collins added he hasn’t experienced any symptoms of the coronavirus but will stay in self-quarantine for 14 days.

