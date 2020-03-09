Cruise ship passengers flying into Dobbins ARB to be tested, quarantined for coronavirus

Dozens of passengers from the Grand Princess Cruise ship are expected to arrive in Georgia shortly. Thirty-four passengers are from Georgia. The 34 and the others who are from states in the eastern part of the country are headed to Dobbins Air Reserve Base

Thousands of people have been stuck on the cruise ship off the coast of California after 21 people on the ship tested positive for the coronavirus. None of those flying into Dobbins have tested positive for the virus.

"They will undergo testing and be quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19," said Governor Brian Kemp.

Officials say Dobbins has the training, the equipment, and the experience.

"In 2014 Dobbins was the landing point for folks with the Ebola virus coming back into the U.S. to be transferred to the CDC," said State Rep. Teri Anulewicz.

Still, those who live and work near Dobbins have mixed feelings about the base being a quarantine site.

Advertisement

"Not happy about it but what are you going to do? I just feel like it puts it in your neighborhood," said Leroi Aikens who lives close to the base.

Jay Markowitz works near Dobbins, he says he's okay with it.

"I think it's fine, they'll keep them under whatever kind of security so their germs don't get out, I'm fine with it," said Markowitz.

Gov. Kemp emphasized there's no need to worry. The plans to help the evacuees while protecting the public are well synchronized. Governor Kemp says we all need to support each other.

"In this time of need I'm asking Georgians to support their neighbors because we are all in this together," said Governor Kemp.

Once the Georgia residents are cleared at Dobbins they will be allowed to go to their own homes where they will be monitored by the Georgia Department of Public Health.