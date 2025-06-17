Waffle House brews up 'Classic Blend Cold Brew' only in select Atlanta locations
ATLANTA - Smothered, covered, and canned?
Waffle House is testing a new twist on its classic coffee offerings with the introduction of a canned cold brew, now available at select metro Atlanta locations.
What we know:
The "Classic Blend Cold Brew" is described as lightly sweetened with cream and served in 11-ounce cans.
Known for its hot coffee served in iconic white mugs, Waffle House uses 100% Arabica beans roasted by Royal Cup Coffee in Alabama.
The same coffee supplier is used for the cold brew.
Each can is priced at $3.95.
Local perspective:
Nine Waffle House locations across metro Atlanta are currently serving the cold brew as part of a limited market test. The locations are:
- 2812 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
- 2264 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
- 5071 Peachtree Ind Blvd, Chamblee, GA 30341
- 4065 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30319
- 3735 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342
- 3016 Piedmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305
- 2581 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
- 4532 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338
- 3916 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034
Big picture view:
In addition to the cold brew rollout, Waffle House continues to offer its hot blends—Classic, Dark Roast, and Premium Decaf—in-store and online.
Customers can also purchase ground coffee packs and single-serve pods from the company’s website.
Waffle House operates more than 1,900 restaurants in 25 states.
What we don't know:
The Norcross-based company has not yet said whether it plans to expand cold brew sales to additional markets, but officials say the current test will help determine future availability.
The Source: The Waffle House is the source of this article.