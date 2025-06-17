Waffle House brews up 'Classic Blend Cold Brew' only in select Atlanta locations

article

The Brief Waffle House is testing a canned cold brew coffee, priced at $3.95, at nine select locations in metro Atlanta. The cold brew uses 100% Arabica beans roasted by Royal Cup Coffee, the same supplier for their hot coffee. The company has not announced plans for expanding cold brew sales beyond the current limited market test.



Smothered, covered, and canned?

Waffle House is testing a new twist on its classic coffee offerings with the introduction of a canned cold brew, now available at select metro Atlanta locations.

What we know:

The "Classic Blend Cold Brew" is described as lightly sweetened with cream and served in 11-ounce cans.

Known for its hot coffee served in iconic white mugs, Waffle House uses 100% Arabica beans roasted by Royal Cup Coffee in Alabama.

The same coffee supplier is used for the cold brew.

Each can is priced at $3.95.

Local perspective:

Nine Waffle House locations across metro Atlanta are currently serving the cold brew as part of a limited market test. The locations are:

2812 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

2264 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

5071 Peachtree Ind Blvd, Chamblee, GA 30341

4065 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30319

3735 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342

3016 Piedmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305

2581 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324

4532 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30338

3916 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034

Big picture view:

In addition to the cold brew rollout, Waffle House continues to offer its hot blends—Classic, Dark Roast, and Premium Decaf—in-store and online.

Customers can also purchase ground coffee packs and single-serve pods from the company’s website.

Waffle House operates more than 1,900 restaurants in 25 states.

What we don't know:

The Norcross-based company has not yet said whether it plans to expand cold brew sales to additional markets, but officials say the current test will help determine future availability.