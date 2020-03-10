South Fulton fire station closed over coronavirus exposure

A fire station in the City of South Fulton is temporarily closed because of a number of firefighters were exposed to a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the City of South Fulton, firefighters with Fire Station 15 on the 6700 block of Cedar Grove Road were called to Bear Creek Middle School on Friday to respond to a person who had fainted.

That person, identified as a Fulton County teacher, later tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say all firefighters who responded to the school have been quarantined at their homes for two weeks.

The remaining firefighters who worked other shifts at the station have been reassigned to other stations for the time.

According to officials, none of the firefighters have shows signs or symptoms of the virus.

The teacher, who worked at Bear Creek Middle School and Woodland Middle School, has been hospitalized. All Fulton County schools are closed Tuesday for sanitization.