Acworth area daycare temporarily closes after employee tests positive

A day care in Acworth is closed after one of its teachers tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the daycare.

Childcare Network in Acworth sent an email to parents notifying them and asking them to pick up their children as soon as possible Monday afternoon.

The school is closed until further notice.

Joshua Baka’s two-year-old son attends this daycare. He said he was surprised to hear one of the teachers tested positive for the virus.

Baka said their toddler isn’t showing any symptoms but they’re not sure what they can do at this point to make sure his son is healthy.

He said they don’t want to make sure the virus doesn’t potentially spread, especially since he has a 9-year-old daughter in the house as well.

“If he’s sick, she’s going to get sick. So we don’t know what we should do to keep her quarantined in case she does get sick,” Baka said.

The daycare sent FOX 5 News this statement:

"At this time, Childcare Network in Acworth, Georgia has one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) among its staff. The safety of our children and staff is our top priority, and to limit the possible spread of the virus, we are closing the school until further notice. We are in close contact with the Health Department and our families and will update them as this situation develops."

The day care will be thoroughly cleaned and will be closed until further notice.