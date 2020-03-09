Coronavirus cases in Georgia: 6 confirmed, 11 presumptive positive

The number of coronavirus in Georgia has increased Monday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Health officials late Monday evening said there are six confirmed cases and 11 presumptive positive cases of the COVID-19 virus.

Of the six confirmed cases, three are in Fulton County and there is one case each in Floyd, Polk, and Cobb counties.

Of the 11 presumptive positive cases, there are three cases in Cobb County, two cases each in Fulton, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties, and one case each in Fayette and Cherokee counties.

Georgia health officials said the cases in Cobb, Fayette, Gwinnett and two in DeKalb County have the patients hospitalized and the source of their infection has not been tracked down. The state is awaiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the five additional cases.

Despite the increase, state health officials continue to say the risk of COVID-19 to the public remains low, but the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk.

Officials are asking all Georgian to follow basic prevention measures to stop the spread of the virus including:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Anyone who has recently traveled to an area with a COVID-19 outbreak and have a fever with cough or shortness of breath within two weeks, please stay home and call your health provider or local health department. Please be sure to call before going to any doctor's office, emergency room, or urgent care center.

