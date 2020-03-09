Georgia nursing care facilities scramble to get ready for COVID-19

Signs on the door of one metro Atlanta rehabilitation center warn visitors not to come inside if they're sick.

Tony Marshall, President and CEO of Georgia Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes and assisted living facilities,

says they're on guard for COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, is a major threat to older adults, especially those with chronic health problems. In Georgia, hundreds of nursing care facilities are scrambling to protect their vulnerable patients from the virus.

"It's definitely a time of preparation," Marshall says. "It's a time we're looking at our infection control plans and procedures, to make sure, first of all, that we prevent the disease from coming into the building."

There is good reason for concern.

The CDC says older Americans, especially those with underlying health problems or weakened immune systems, are vulnerable to severe complications of COVID-19.

An outbreak at one Kirkland, Washington nursing home, linked to 16 deaths, as of March 9, 2020, shows just how high the stakes are.

"We know, caring for the population we do, we're always at greater risk, much like we would be with the flu, of contracting the virus," Marshall says.

He says Georgia nursing care facilities are stepping up their infection control practices, encouraging staff members to wash their hands often, wear gloves, and sanitize shared surfaces.

Marshall says they are also training employees on how to identify, isolate and care for patients who might be ill with the virus.

"One of the things the CDC and the Department of Public Health is helping give us guidance on who should be sent to the hospital and who should be kept in the nursing center," he says. "Part of that decision is is the center capable of meeting their care needs? So, if the center is no longer able to care for the needs of their resident, because their disease has progressed beyond their capability, it will be up to the center to make that decision."