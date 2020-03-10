Cobb County library closed over coronavirus patient exposure

A Cobb County library has temporarily closed after officials discovered a worker had been possibly exposed to coronavirus.

Officials say they closed the West Cobb Library Tuesday after they discovered that one worker could have possibly been exposed to a COVID-19 patient.

The worker involved has not been diagnosed with the virus, but out of caution they were sent home and a cleaning company was contracted to do a deep cleaning of the facility.

Officials do not know how long the cleaning may take.

The closure of the library means that the SPLOST Open House scheduled for Wednesday night has been canceled.

Currently, there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cobb County. Health officials say there are also three presumptive positive cases where they are waiting on results.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says that there are six confirmed cases around the state and 11 presumptive positive cases.

