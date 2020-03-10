Georgia Waffle House employee tests positive for coronavirus

A Waffle House in Cherokee County has been closed after officials say an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

A Waffle House spokesperson told FOX 5 that the associate had worked at the restaurant located at 1849 Marietta Highway in Canton on March 1.

Officials say the employee has not worked in any restaurant since March 1 and only worked that one day during the past two weeks.

The employee has since been released from the hospital under quarantine.

As a precaution, the Waffle House has been closed for sanitization. Employees who worked with the affected associate have also been told to self-quarantine at their homes through Saturday.

"To our knowledge, none of those Associates have shown any sign of illness," the Waffle House spokesperson said.

One individual in Cherokee County was considered a presumptive positive case of COVID-19, Georgia health officials said on Monday. The source of their infection is unknown.

Currently, health officials say there are six confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. There are 11 individuals who are presumptive positive cases, the majority being from Cobb County.

Officials are asking all Georgian to follow basic prevention measures to stop the spread of the virus including: