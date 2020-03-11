Mayor Bottoms' State of the City addressed postponed
The annual Atlanta State of the City address has been pushed back from its originally scheduled date of March 12, according to the Mayor's office.
The postponement was due to a request from Coca-Cola who is sponsoring the event, according to a statement released from a spokesperson for Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
A rescheduled date was not given, but "Mayor Keisha Bottoms looks forward to updating the public the near future," according to the statement.
The full statement, released to FOX 5 can be read below:
"The State of the City is being postponed, upon the request of its title sponsor, the Coca-Cola Company. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms looks forward to updating the public in the near future of the Administration’s progress and unveiling new policies to ensure a thriving and equitable Atlanta."