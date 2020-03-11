Austell church postpones celebratory cruise with 500 of its members, cites coronavirus concerns

Leaders at Destiny World Church notified their members a cruise to celebrate the pastor's 27th church anniversary has been postponed.

On Wednesday, the church sent a memo to all of its members, including some 500 people who signed up for the April excursion. It said leaders decided to hold off on the trip because of concerns regarding the coronavirus.

“People wanted to get away to have fun, but we can do that at a later time wanted to make sure everyone was safe,” says Pastor Wilbur Purvis.

Meanwhile, Pastor Purvis says the church has added hand sanitation stations throughout the building. Due to coronavirus, he has also asked members to avoid handshakes and hugs. He's opting for elbow bumps.

Additionally, elderly members and those who have weakened immune systems have been asked to avoid large gatherings at the church.

“We stream online every Sunday and so we're encouraging our members to (log) online to watch from afar and when this all passes we'll all come back together again.”

The FOX Medical Team's Beth Galvin suggests families, with loved ones at risk of contracting coronavirus, consider coming together to watch services on the computer or television.