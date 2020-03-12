Red Cross urges blood donations ahead of coronavirus outbreak
ATLANTA - The Red Cross wants people who are healthy to donate blood to prevent shortages as the coronavirus outbreak intensifies.
Health officials say the cold and flu season has already impacted the nation's ability to maintain its blood supply.
They said in Georgia, they're down more than 200 units of blood because donations have dropped.
The Red Cross said it needs donors with "Type O Blood."
Learn more at redcrossblood.org.