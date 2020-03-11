Cartersville hospital patient tests positive for coronavirus, officials say

A Cartersville hospital says one patient has tested positive and three others are awaiting test results for coronavirus.

In a statement Wednesday, the Cartersville Medical Center on the 900 block of Joe Frank Harris Parkway said that they were notified by a health officials that a patient has tested positive for COVID-19.

Three other patients are currently waiting for results from coronavirus tests.

"We are following infection prevention protocols for COVID-19 patients, including isolation, to help ensure the safety of our colleagues, patients and visitors, and we continue to work closely with the CDC and health department," a spokesperson for the hospital said.

The spokesperson said the hospital last week began to implement new screening procedures at entrances to the facility and have positioned supplies at all points of entry.

On Tuesday, Georgia health officials confirmed six COVID-19 cases: one in Floyd, Polk, and Cobb counties and three cases in Fulton County.

The number of presumptive positive cases is now 16 with six in Cobb County, three in Fulton, two in both DeKalb and Gwinnett, and one case each in Fayette, Cherokee, and Charlton.

It is unknown if the patients at Cartersville Medical Center are included in these numbers.

Despite the new cases, health officials again said the risk of contracting the virus for the general public is low.

