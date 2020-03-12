Second flight of cruise ship passengers arrives at Dobbins ARB

A second plane full of passengers from the Grand Princess Cruise Ship docked in California following an outbreak of coronavirus aboard touched down just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

The second plane landed a little under 24 hours from the first. That flight had about 124 people on board who were screened by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 100 people are expected to be on the second flight filled with cruise ship passengers. They will join the first flight in quarantine at extra housing on the base for 14 days. Some will be taken to adjacent Clay National Guard Center.

About 34 of those flying in are Georgia residents, but no word yet if Cobb County residents Harry and Karen Dever were among those who made it early Thursday morning. The Devers have shared their unexpectedly extended stay aboard the ship with FOX 5 Atlanta.

