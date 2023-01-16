Gov. Kemp requests major disaster declaration for hardest-hit Georgia counties

Gov. Brian Kemp is FEMA to declare several Georgia counties major disaster areas as the National Weather Service releases its most report of Thursday’s tornado outbreak.

Counties being considered are Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup.

A powerful line of storms that moved through last Thursday spun up several strong, long-track tornadoes and causing straight-line wind damage as well.

A declaration would help with individual assistance in recovery as well as help with debris removal and other emergency protective measures.

In hard-hit Spalding County, the sheriff’s office reports that a total of five tornadoes touched down last Thursday. At least one of those tornadoes reached an EF-3 strength.

Image 1 of 215 ▼ Storm damage after an EF-2 tornado tore through the LaGrange area on Jan. 12, 2023. (FOX 5)

The storms destroyed 60% of the electric service in Griffin as a result. About 150 power workers have flooded the area to help restore services.

More than 1.5 million cubic yards of debris was left behind in the wake of the tornado and more than 360 volunteers have registered to help, with many more just rolling up their sleeves, in an effort to clear it all.

The sheriff is reminding residents that a report does not need to be filed with law enforcement for a claim to be made to an insurance company.

The Griffin-Spalding County School District has suspended classes until at least Thursday.

LaGrange is also working to recover after seeing two EF-2 tornadoes. Over the weekend, the city handed out tools and other items to help pick up debris.

The police department also set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for those who were the hardest hit there by the tornadoes.

Troup County is asking those who cannot burn off or dispose of unwanted vegetation debris and yard waste to take them to the C&D Landfill located at 174 Parmer Road. The hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be open Jan. 14 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Jan 21 and 28 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Also along the same track of these storms as Locust Grove where an EF-1 tornado tore through a mobile home park.

Only two reported deaths have been attributed to the tornado outbreak. A Georgia Department of Transportation road worker was killed while trying to clear a roadway of fallen tree and a 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on the car in which he was rising.

The Red Cross has set up several shelter locations in those communities.

Earlier in the day, President Biden declared several Alabama counties major disaster areas.