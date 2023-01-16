Locust Grove hit by EF-1 tornado, mobile home community continues cleanup

The National Weather Service says a weak tornado blew through the Locust Grove area on Thursday leaving hundreds of homes without power days later.

The sheer power of Thursday’s storm is evident as many trailer homes in the Indian Creek Mobile Home community are damaged or destroyed. Those who live there believe a tornado come through their Locust Grove community behind the Tanger Outlets and busy Interstate 75.

Fallen trees crushed multiple mobile homes.

Over the weekend, the NWS confirmed a tornado with the intensity between EF-0 and EF-1 cut a path through the area.

These were the same storms that just minutes before striking Locust Grove, spun up strong tornadoes in and around Griffin. It is also the same system that would tack into the rest of Henry County spinning up an EF-3.

More than 500 customers are without power in Henry County. Despite the long weekend working to clear the debris and make repairs, officials believe some places might not see power for at least two weeks.