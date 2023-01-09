Severe thunderstorms anticipated to rock Georgia on Thursday

article

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a system that could bring strong to severe thunderstorms to north Georgia Thursday.

While the forecast will evolve over the next couple of days, expect the strongest activity from late Thursday afternoon into the early evening hours. The line of storms will move from northwest to southeast across the area likely moving into the Atlanta metro during the rush hour commute.

Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has portions of Alabama and Georgia under a "slight" (2 out of 5) risk for severe storms. The primary impacts will likely be damaging wind gusts (up to 60 mph), isolated tornadoes, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

With heavy rain falling over a short period of time, we also expect localized flooding in low-lying areas or areas with poor drainage.

The storms will move east late Thursday ahead of a drop in temperatures. With temperatures falling below freezing in the north Georgia mountains, we should see light snow accumulation by Friday morning.

While widespread precipitation isn't expected Friday, it will be a very wind day. Blustery conditions will gradually diminish through the first part of the holiday weekend.

