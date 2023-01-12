Photos: Severe storm damage in Georgia

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EST until THU 11:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Storm damage at the Hobby Lobby in Griffin, Georgia where the roof has been ripped off (FOX 5 viewer). (Storm damage at the Hobby Lobby in Griffin, Georgia where the roof has been ripped off (FOX 5 viewer).)

A powerful front moved through Georgia on Thursday afternoon spinning up possible tornadoes, strong winds, and torrential rains. The severe storms cut a path across the southern portion of metro Atlanta, leaving behind damage and prompting a state of emergency.

FOX 5 crews and viewers captured the damage after the storms passed in areas around LaGrange, Griffin, Jonesboro, Lithia Springs, and College Park.

If you have photos you'd like to share, please send newstipsatlanta@fox.com or share them through the FOX 5 Storm Team app.

