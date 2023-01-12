Photos: Severe storm damage in Georgia

Image 1 of 25 ▼ Storm damage at the Hobby Lobby in Griffin, Georgia where the roof has been ripped off (FOX 5 viewer). (Storm damage at the Hobby Lobby in Griffin, Georgia where the roof has been ripped off (FOX 5 viewer).)

A powerful front moved through Georgia on Thursday afternoon spinning up possible tornadoes, strong winds, and torrential rains. The severe storms cut a path across the southern portion of metro Atlanta, leaving behind damage and prompting a state of emergency.

FOX 5 crews and viewers captured the damage after the storms passed in areas around LaGrange, Griffin, Jonesboro, Lithia Springs, and College Park.

