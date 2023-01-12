Injuries reported after storm rips through portions of Alabama

Tornado-warned storms producing "damaging winds and hail" moved through the Southeast Thursday, causing injuries in parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service.

The Morgan County sheriff’s office in Alabama reported "damage and injuries" as well as "downed power lines and trees" in the Decatur area after a tornado-warned storm tore through the region. The NWS also issued tornado warnings for several towns in the central part of the state, including Helberger and Ashby.

The NWS in Birmingham said damage has also been found in Selma.

A possible tornado might have struck the city of Decatur in Alabama, where images showed buildings and other structures that had been damaged after a severe storm moved across the area.

Video posted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, which they said was captured in Hartselle, shows lightning flashing as gusty winds blow heavy rainfall and a flag.

There has been at least one report of an injury because of the severe weather in Morgan County.

"So far, we’ve only had one report of an injury, and I don’t know the status of that individual," Hilary Granbois, of the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency in Alabama, told FOX Weather. "As of right now, the preliminary report of a lot of downed power lines. We have some overturned 18-wheelers."

Other damage has been reported at boat ramps and marinas, according to Granbois, and damage reports are slowly starting to trickle in.

Granbois said she would be heading out with members of the National Weather Service to assess the damage.

Images captured by Mark G Spychala show damaged structures in Decatur following the storm.

The FOX 5 Storm Team continues to track this increasingly threatening storm system, which is expected to bring strong to severe weather to North Georgia, including metro Atlanta.

A tornado watch is in effect for nearly all of North Georgia until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Expect the strongest activity to impact the metro between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. By 5 p.m., the strongest parts of the storm will be in east and central Georgia, heading toward the coast. The primary impacts of the storm will likely be damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph, brief isolated tornadoes, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

FOX Weather and Storyful contributed to this report.