Injuries reported after storm rips through portions of Alabama

Tornado Warning
from THU 4:32 PM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Spalding County, Butts County, Newton County
11
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:28 PM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Lamar County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:49 PM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Butts County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:22 PM EST until THU 5:00 PM EST, Clayton County, DeKalb County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:38 PM EST until THU 5:30 PM EST, Clay County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:46 PM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Clarke County, Oconee County, Newton County, Walton County, Clarke County
Tornado Watch
from THU 3:36 PM EST until THU 9:00 PM EST, Clay County, Dougherty County
Tornado Watch
until THU 5:00 PM EST, Cherokee County, Pickens County
Tornado Watch
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Carroll County, Clarke County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, Upson County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Clarke County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
Wind Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EST until THU 11:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Injuries reported after storm rips through portions of Alabama

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Alabama
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tornado-warned storms producing "damaging winds and hail" moved through the Southeast Thursday, causing injuries in parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. 

The Morgan County sheriff’s office in Alabama reported "damage and injuries" as well as "downed power lines and trees" in the Decatur area after a tornado-warned storm tore through the region. The NWS also issued tornado warnings for several towns in the central part of the state, including Helberger and Ashby.

The NWS in Birmingham said damage has also been found in Selma.

A possible tornado might have struck the city of Decatur in Alabama, where images showed buildings and other structures that had been damaged after a severe storm moved across the area.

Video posted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, which they said was captured in Hartselle, shows lightning flashing as gusty winds blow heavy rainfall and a flag.

Storm rips through northwest Alabama

Video captured by Tim Lovett shows damage, including uprooted trees and debris scattered across streets in parts of Moulton, Alabama, after a tornado-warned storm plowed through. (Credit: Tim Lovett via Storyful)

There has been at least one report of an injury because of the severe weather in Morgan County.

"So far, we’ve only had one report of an injury, and I don’t know the status of that individual," Hilary Granbois, of the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency in Alabama, told FOX Weather. "As of right now, the preliminary report of a lot of downed power lines. We have some overturned 18-wheelers."

Other damage has been reported at boat ramps and marinas, according to Granbois, and damage reports are slowly starting to trickle in.

Granbois said she would be heading out with members of the National Weather Service to assess the damage.

Images captured by Mark G Spychala show damaged structures in Decatur following the storm.

Damage seen across Decatur, Alabama, following tornado-warned storm

The FOX 5 Storm Team continues to track this increasingly threatening storm system, which is expected to bring strong to severe weather to North Georgia, including metro Atlanta.

A tornado watch is in effect for nearly all of North Georgia until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Expect the strongest activity to impact the metro between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. By 5 p.m., the strongest parts of the storm will be in east and central Georgia, heading toward the coast. The primary impacts of the storm will likely be damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph, brief isolated tornadoes, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.

FOX Weather and Storyful contributed to this report.