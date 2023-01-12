5-year-old dies after tree falls on vehicle in Butts County, official says

A 5-year-old child has died Thursday afternoon after a tree fell on the vehicle in which he was riding, Butts County officials say.

Deputy County Manager J. Michael Brewer says it happened in the north end of the county near Jackson Lake.

An adult in the vehicle with the young child was also rushed to an area hospital in serious condition.

The county was under a tornado warning and severe storm warning for about an hour starting around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Widespread damage was reported in the county following the warnings.

The Master Brand Cabinets warehouse off Interstate 75 at Georgia Highway 16 had to be evacuated after a section of the building appeared to have been ripped away.

A train also derailed at Highway 42 North and Lee Maddox Road.

The National Weather Service will be out inspecting the possible path of a tornado through the county. It is believed to have touched down at the southwest end of the county, moved northeast and exited north of Jackson Lake.

No other fatalities have been reported in Georgia as of late Thursday evening. Earlier in the day, the same powerful storm system killed at least six people in Alabama, The Associated Press reports.

