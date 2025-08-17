DeKalb County police chase ends with four people hospitalized

The Brief DeKalb County police said officers responded around 10:10 a.m. to reports of a suspicious vehicle. While responding, police learned the car had been reported stolen. The pursuit ended when the car crashed into a tree in the 1700 block of South Hairston Road.



Four people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a police chase ended in a crash in DeKalb County, according to authorities.

What we know:

DeKalb County police said officers responded around 10:10 a.m. to reports of a suspicious vehicle near Yorkdale Drive and Wellington Terrace, a residential area just off South Hairston Road.

While responding, police learned the car had been reported stolen.

Officers later located the car, which had four people inside, at South Hairston Road and Covington Highway.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver ran red lights and a chase began, police said. The pursuit ended when the car crashed into a tree in the 1700 block of South Hairston Road.

Two adults and two teenagers inside the vehicle were taken to area hospitals.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of those involved or said whether charges will be filed.