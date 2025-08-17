Manhunt in Brookhaven for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

article

The Brief Police said they are looking for Jose Carlos Meza Ignacio, 31, who is wanted in connection with a murder on Buford Highway. Meza Ignacio allegedly shot someone after an argument inside their apartment. Anyone who sees him is asked to call Brookhaven police or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).



Brookhaven police are searching for a man accused of killing someone inside an apartment early Sunday.

What we know:

Police said they are looking for Jose Carlos Meza Ignacio, 31, who is wanted on charges of murder, first-degree cruelty to children, third-degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and criminal damage to property.

The backstory:

Officers said they were called to an apartment in the 3600 block of Buford Highway just before 3 a.m. Sunday. They found a man with a gunshot wound and attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect following a shooting inside an apartment on Buford Highway. (FOX 5)

According to investigators, Meza Ignacio and the victim were drinking inside the apartment when an argument broke out about Meza Ignacio having a gun. Police said he then shot the victim.

Dig deeper:

Meza Ignacio was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, brown shorts and a black hat. Police said he has a scar on his left eye and multiple tattoos, including a horse on his left arm, Saint Jude on his back and lettering on his neck.

Authorities said Meza Ignacio should be considered armed and dangerous.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Brookhaven police or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).