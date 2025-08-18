Police searching for missing 14-year-old Clayton County boy

article

Clayton County police are searching for a teen reported missing overnight out of Jonesboro.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 14-year-old Jeremiah McCleod.

What we know:

Authorities say that McCleod was last seen shortly after midnight on Attleboro Drive in Jonesboro.

The missing teen is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of around 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Police say that he was last known to be wearing a black hoodie and blue T-shirt and could be traveling in a blue pickup truck.

McCleod has reportedly been diagnosed with ADHD, ADD and bipolar disorder.

What you can do:

If you have seen McCleod or have any information that could help with the search, call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.