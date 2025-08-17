Duquaye Williams murdered 2 years ago, family still searching for killer

The Brief Duquaye Williams was shot and killed on Rainer Drive in the Estates of Stonewall Manor back in 2023. The killer is still on the run and the victim’s family is asking for your help. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact South Fulton police.



Two years after his killing, the murder of Duquaye Williams remains unsolved.

What they're saying:

"It’s been very hard for me and my family," said Wilma Edmounds, Williams's mother. "It’s a mother who’s grieving who doesn’t have any answers, no closure, want to know who did it."

The backstory:

In June 2023, someone shot and killed Williams at his home on the 4300 block of Rainier Drive. Witnesses told Fox 5 they noticed a car they didn’t usually see in his driveway. Then they heard three shots.

"My son is so sweet. I couldn’t see who would do that to him," Edmounds said.



A friend called Edmounds’s daughter with the nightmarish news.

"A female who said that Duke was dead, he got shot," Edmounds said.



Williams was a foster parent, a singer, and the owner of a cleaning business. His mother says he was always willing to lend a hand.

"He’s a sweet, kind-hearted person. He would do what he could do if he could do it," Edmounds said.

What we don't know:

So far, no one has come forward.

"We don’t even have no answers," Edmounds said.

The person who pulled the trigger is still on the run.

"He’s out there running, and he might hurt somebody else. He could kill somebody else," Edmounds said. "I want him to be caught, I want answers and I want him to pay for it."

Edmounds is pleading for anyone with information about the deadly shooting to speak up.

"At least say something. This is a grieving mother," Edmounds said.

What you can do:

South Fulton police say the case remains a high priority. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police.