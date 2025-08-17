Roswell firefighters rescue pets from Taylor Oaks house fire

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Roswell fire crews extinguished a fire and saved animals from a house on Aug. 17, 2025. (Roswell Fire Department)

Roswell firefighters saved pets from a burning house on Saturday.

What we know:

Officials said firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Taylor Oaks Drive around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they said they found flames coming from the attic of the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. Fire crews said they rescued a cat and a bird from inside.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.