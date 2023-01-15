Shelters welcome Griffin, LaGrange County residents with tornado damage

article

Emergency response teams continue to survey parts of Georgia that were devastated by a deadly tornado on Thursday, including the city of Griffin and LaGrange County. The American Red Cross of Georgia announced the opening of multiple shelters for both areas.

Families in need can find food, relief supplies and a warm place to stay at the following shelter locations:

The City of Griffin

City Park Gymnasium

601 Camp Northern Road, Griffin

First United Methodist Church

1401 Maple Street, Griffin

LaGrange County

Faith Baptist Church

552 Hammett Road, LaGrange

Photos of storm and tornado damage around Georgia:

Image 1 of 20 ▼ A powerful storm in Henry County caused damage to several mobile homes on Jan. 12, 2023. (FOX 5)

Troup, Spalding, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Butts, Cobb and Henry are among the counties that have reported serious damage from the storms.

FOX 5 was there when the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) offered aid to Troup County over the weekend.

People in need of emergency assistance can call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.