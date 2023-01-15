Shelters welcome Griffin, LaGrange County residents with tornado damage
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Emergency response teams continue to survey parts of Georgia that were devastated by a deadly tornado on Thursday, including the city of Griffin and LaGrange County. The American Red Cross of Georgia announced the opening of multiple shelters for both areas.
Families in need can find food, relief supplies and a warm place to stay at the following shelter locations:
The City of Griffin
City Park Gymnasium
601 Camp Northern Road, Griffin
First United Methodist Church
1401 Maple Street, Griffin
LaGrange County
Faith Baptist Church
552 Hammett Road, LaGrange
Photos of storm and tornado damage around Georgia:
A powerful storm in Henry County caused damage to several mobile homes on Jan. 12, 2023. (FOX 5)
Troup, Spalding, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Butts, Cobb and Henry are among the counties that have reported serious damage from the storms.
FOX 5 was there when the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) offered aid to Troup County over the weekend.
People in need of emergency assistance can call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.