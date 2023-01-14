Stockbridge non-profit provides relief to Griffin residents amid power outages

In Griffin, thousands of people are still without power days after a deadly tornado ripped through the area—leaving destruction in its path.

For some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, no power means no heat amid freezing cold temperatures, and many are struggling to find food.

"In this time, we just want to provide a little relief," Life Beyond Water founder Melissa Ellis told FOX 5.

The Stockbridge-based non-profit set up a food and water distribution site Saturday afternoon at Tabernacle of Praise Church to try and help those most impacted.

"Everybody’s food is going bad, so even the food they had is not going to keep in their refrigerator," Ellis explained. "Between today and yesterday served 200 people and about 6,000 bottles of water went out."

GEMA TO DISTRIBUTE WATER, TARPS TO TROUP COUNTY RESIDENTS IMPACTED BY TORNADO

Delinda McCracken, who said she was pushed into homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic, was one of those people.

She told FOX 5 she and her grandson have been sleeping in their car with the engine on all night just to keep warm.

"Just to warm the car up [it took] $10 worth of gas. The day before, it was more," she said.

McCracken recalled the frightening moments when she felt the wind brought on by that tornado lift their car on two wheels as they sat in the Walmart parking lot.

"It did hit us," she said. "It was scary."

HENRY COUNTY MOBILE HOME RESIDENTS DESCRIBE RESIDENTS DESCRIBE THURSDAY'S STORM: ‘I WAS GOING TO DIE’

Days later, McCracken told FOX 5 she is grateful to be alive and was even more grateful to get a case of water and a hot meal from Life Beyond Water. Ellis also gave her $50 from her own pocket for gas.

While crews work to restore power, the Life Beyond Water founder said it will take a collective effort to help Griffin repair and rebuild.

"It’s important in times like this that we serve," Griffin said. "We gotta come out of our comfort zone to help our neighbors. It’s not one church. It’s not one organization. It’s everybody."

She said Life Beyond Water is in need of donations and volunteers. The organization is working with the American Red Cross and will be collecting donations for residents Sunday and holding another food and water distribution event Monday at Tabernacle of Praise Church.

For more information on how to get involved click here.