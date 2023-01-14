GEMA to distribute water, tarps to Troup County residents impacted by tornado

article

Troup County residents who were affected by the tornado that touched down in multiple spots around Georgia Thursday will have another opportunity on Sunday to receive aid from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA).

The agency has organized a Point of Distribution (POD) at the Troup County Sheriff's Annex building at 2508 Hamilton Road to continue distributing water and tarps to residents who were impacted by the severe weather.

The Troup County sheriff said the POD will be operating Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ GEMA Point of Distribution set up at the Troup County Sheriff's Office. (Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office) From: Supplied

In addition to the water and tarps, the sheriff advised that residents can pick up bags of ice behind the Kroger on Commerce Avenue.