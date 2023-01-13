Troup County, LaGrange emergency personnel addressing storm damage

Troup County emergency personnel are assessing damage and providing supplies for people who are dealing with property damage from devastating storms in Georgia.

The National Weather Service confirmed multiple tornadoes touched down in Georgia. One was southeast of LaGrange and caused"major structural damage" and spread debris that blocked parts of Interstate 85. NWS said another tornado was reported near Upper Springs and Davis Roads in Troup County.

Zac Steele, Troup County EMA Director, said four people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Residents can pick up supplies on Friday afternoon from the Troup County Jail Annex.

LaGrange mayor pro tempore Mark Mitchell said approximately 106 homes in the city reported some type of damage as a result of the storm.

The LaGrange Police Department shared a map of roads where traffic is affected by linemen who are working to repair damage from Thursday's storms.

Police said the roads are north of West Point Lake and South of Downtown LaGrange, extending east.

The Georgia Red Cross has opened shelters to help those impacted by the widespread power outages and damaged homes. If you require emergency assistance you are asked to call the Georgia Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. Police said Faith Baptist Church in LaGrange is acting as a Red Cross shelter.