Photos: Car crashes into Union City Home, ignites fire

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A car crashed into a home sparking a fire along Rosewood Place in Union City on June 9, 2025. (Union City Fire Department)

The Brief A car crash into a Union City home sparked a fire, which was quickly contained by multiple fire departments. All occupants of the home escaped safely with no reported injuries; the driver was transported for medical evaluation. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the fire department praised the teamwork of involved agencies.



A car veered off the road and crashed into a Union City home on Monday, sparking a fire that was quickly contained thanks to a coordinated effort by multiple fire departments.

What we know:

According to Union City Fire & Emergency Services, the incident prompted an emergency response involving the Fairburn Fire Department and the City of South Fulton Fire. The crash ignited a structure fire, but officials say all occupants of the home were able to escape safely.

"The fire was brought under control, and all occupants inside the home made it out safely with no reported injuries," Union City Fire said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The driver of the vehicle was transported for medical evaluation. The extent of their injuries remains unknown, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

What they're saying:

"We’re thankful for the outstanding teamwork and dedication of all agencies involved," the department added.