Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide at Marietta home, police say

Authorities in Cobb County are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a man and woman were found dead at a Marietta home over the weekend.

Officials with the Cobb County Police Department tell FOX 5 they were called to the home on the 1100 block of Research Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday after reports of a person down.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

What we know:

Officers responding to the scene say they found an adult woman and an adult man inside the home, leading them to call in the department's Major Crimes Unit.

"Their preliminary investigation indicates that this was a homicide, and the offender then committed suicide," the department said in a statement.

According to investigators, the man was the offender, and the woman was the victim.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the two people or shared any details about their relationship. Officials did say that both the man and woman lived at the home.

What you can do:

If you have any information that would help with the investigation, call the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.