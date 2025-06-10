Family remembers Georgia man killed by tree during severe storms

The Brief Jason Keith Payne, 56, died when a tree fell on his car during severe storms in northeast Georgia. Payne is remembered by his mother as compassionate and energetic, with a strong desire to help others. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp acknowledged Payne's death, asking for prayers for the family as they cope with the loss.



The mother of a northeast Georgia man killed during Saturday’s severe storms is remembering her son as a compassionate and energetic soul, as the family copes with an unimaginable loss.

What we know:

Jason Keith Payne, 56, of Carnesville, died when a tree fell on his car while he was driving on State Route 51 near Garrison Road in Banks County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Jason Keith Payne

The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. as storms swept through the region.

What they're saying:

"He had the most compassionate heart even from childhood," said his mother, Betty Butcher. The family affectionately called Payne "Jake."

Butcher said she spoke to her son earlier that day, unaware it would be their final conversation. "He said, ‘Y’all have a good day and I love you,’ so we all got to say ‘I love you’ to him, which gives me a lot of peace," she said.

Payne’s wife delivered the devastating news to Butcher later that evening. "I said, ‘Let me talk to him, let me talk to Jake.’ And she said, ‘He’s gone, Betty.’ And I said, ‘Gone where?’ She said, ‘He’s dead,’" Butcher recalled. "Mothers aren’t supposed to hear that about their children. So it was very tough."

Describing her son as someone who was "just a ball of energy," Butcher said he always had "15 things going on at the same time" and a strong desire to help others.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp acknowledged Payne’s death in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and asked Georgians to pray for the family. "Being his mother, I was just glad he was acknowledged," Butcher said.

What's next:

As the family begins the difficult road ahead, they say they are leaning on faith and prayer. "Two minutes either way he would have missed that," Butcher said. "But it was God’s will, and he was in a better place."