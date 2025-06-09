LaGrange community shaken by deadly party shooting: 1 dead, 6 injured

The Brief A mass shooting at a LaGrange house party resulted in the death of 19-year-old Javeon Dukes and injured six others, with one victim in critical condition. Despite police monitoring and dispersing crowds earlier, the shooting occurred unexpectedly, and no suspect or motive has been identified. City officials emphasize community involvement alongside increased policing efforts to address violent crime, urging families and local organizations to unite against violence.



Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a mass shooting at a house party in LaGrange that left a teenager dead and six others injured early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Javeon Dukes, 19, was fatally shot just after midnight at a home on Seminary Street, according to LaGrange police. The shooting occurred during a backyard gathering that had drawn dozens of young people. Six other victims, ranging in age from 16 to 21, were wounded and taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center. At least one remains in critical condition.

"Our hearts are hurting today," Mayor Jim Arrington said during a news conference at City Hall. "This should never have happened. The violence we witnessed is absolutely senseless. It has shaken our community, and it must stop."

Officials said the gathering was the last of a series of locations where large crowds had formed Saturday evening. The party had originated near Cameron Mill Road at a lake access point in Troup County before dispersing to several sites throughout the city, eventually ending at the Seminary Street home.

What they're saying:

LaGrange Police Major Dale Strickland said officers were monitoring the gatherings and had asked crowds to disperse peacefully throughout the evening. Officers had spoken to the homeowner on Seminary Street shortly before the shooting, requesting that music be kept down and that guests remain in the backyard. Compliance was met, and officers left the area just minutes before shots rang out.

"Within three minutes of leaving, an officer nearby heard gunfire. Almost immediately, 911 calls started pouring in," Strickland said. "Our officers responded quickly, provided medical aid, and even transported some victims to the hospital."

Police have not yet identified a suspect or released a possible motive. They confirmed that multiple shots were fired and that the shooting was not anticipated despite the heavy police presence. The homeowner, who was present at the party, is not expected to face charges at this time.

Dukes’ cousin, Shant Dukes, described the scene as a "backyard party" that turned tragic.

"They shot into a crowd of kids," she said. "It was at my cousin's house around the corner. One of my cousins was pronounced dead, another is in critical condition, and a couple of females got shot."

She called for greater accountability and stronger community action. "It’s pitiful," she said. "People need to sit down and stop all this killing."

City officials say they have recently increased resources to combat violent crime, including the addition of a crime suppression unit, new surveillance cameras, and a drone system capable of rapid deployment. But Mayor Arrington stressed that policing alone won’t solve the problem.

"We cannot police our way out of this," he said. "We need families, churches, and the entire community involved. LaGrange is a city that cares. I know we can come together and be stronger if we stand united."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact LaGrange Police Detective Randazzo at 706-883-2684 or submit anonymous tips via Tip411 by texting the keyword "LAGRANGE" to 847411. Photos and videos can also be submitted through the platform.