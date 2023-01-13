State officials confirm at least 2 killed during devastating Georgia storms

State officials confirmed at least two people are dead after storms left destruction in their wake on Jan. 12.

Director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency James Stallings said a five-year-old was killed when a tree fell on a car and another person died elsewhere. The second person was a state employee.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday that a state Department of Transportation worker was killed while responding to storm damage. Kemp said he wasn't positive first responders had notified all the family members of the storm victims and declined to identify them. Both deaths were the result of falling debris.

Kemp said it would take some time for emergency crews to completely assess damage.

Butts County officials said Thursday night the child died after a tree fell on the vehicle in which he was riding.

"The five-year-old has a critically injured parent inside," Stallings said.

Right now, hospitals are dealing with dozens of injuries from the storm's fallout.

"We've got a lot of injuries. … the two fatalities are all we have right now,"

Weather officials confirmed multiple tornadoes touched down in Georgia, including in Spalding and Butts counties. The same powerful storm system killed at least six people in Alabama.

Associated Press contributed to this report.