Classes canceled through at least Thursday for Griffin-Spalding County Schools

Students in Griffin-Spalding County Schools will be out of school for more than half the week after two strong tornadoes tore through the area last Thursday.

An EF-2 and EF-3 tornado cut paths through the griffin area as a powerful front moved through the area. Residents in the area spent the three-day weekend trying to clean up the destruction left behind.

All schools were closed Friday and were schedule to be closed Monday due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. In addition, the district says it will close schools to all on Tuesday and not hold classes Wednesday, but ask employees to report to work or contact their direct supervisors.

The district says it is using the extra days to help restore power and continue cleanup efforts.

Officials are asking families in the district to complete an assessment survey online to let the district know how the storm has impacted them.

Last Thursday, during the height of the severe weather threat, the district chose to hold students at their four middle schools. All students were kept safe and eventually reunited with their families.

No word on if those days will need to be made up later in the year.