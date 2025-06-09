Watch: Burglary suspect arrested after attempting to use fake name with Atlanta police

The Brief Sylvester York, wanted for burglary, was arrested after using a fake name during an encounter with Atlanta police officers. Officers recognized York from a BOLO alert and confirmed he had an outstanding burglary warrant. York has a lengthy criminal history, including 30 prior arrests for various charges such as narcotics, robbery, burglary, and theft.



A man wanted for burglary was arrested after attempting to use a fake name during an encounter with Atlanta police officers on May 31, authorities said.

Police have released body cam video of the encounter.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers with the Crime Suppression Unit were canvassing the area near 2370 Metropolitan Parkway around 10:30 p.m., searching for a known burglary suspect. Officers conducted a "knock and talk" at the suspect’s last known address but were informed by current residents that he was not there.

As officers prepared to leave, they spotted a man walking through a nearby grassy area who matched the suspect’s description. When questioned, the man identified himself as "Mike," but officers quickly recognized him from a previously issued BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert.

He was taken into custody and later identified as Sylvester York. Officers confirmed he was the subject of an outstanding burglary warrant.

Sylvester York (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Police said York has a lengthy criminal history, with 30 prior arrest cycles that include charges for narcotics, robbery, burglary, and theft. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail without incident.