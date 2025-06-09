Child left in hot car at Cumberland Mall; Snellville man arrested

article

The Brief J’quawn Dixon was charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty to children for leaving a child in a vehicle without air conditioning for 41 minutes in 80-degree weather. Law enforcement recorded temperatures of 104 and 106 degrees inside the vehicle where the child was left. Dixon was arrested, booked into Cobb County Jail, and released the next day on a $10,000 bond.



A Snellville man has been charged with two counts of felony child cruelty after authorities say he left a child inside a parked vehicle for over 40 minutes in 80-degree weather outside Cumberland Mall in Cobb County.

What we know:

According to a criminal warrant issued in Cobb County, J’quawn Dixon was charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty to children. The warrant states that Dixon "with criminal negligence caused a child under the age of 18 cruel or excessive physical or mental pain," by leaving the child inside a vehicle without air conditioning for 41 minutes between 12:21 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on June 4.

An infrared thermometer used by law enforcement recorded temperatures of 104 and 106 degrees in the area where the child had been sitting, according to the warrant.

Dixon was taken into custody and booked into the Cobb County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000. He was released the next day.

What we don't know:

No further details on the child’s condition were immediately available.