Family sets up online fundraiser after 5-year-old boy killed by tree in Butts County

The family of the 5-year-old Butts County boy crushed by a tree during last Thursday’s storms needs help paying for his funeral.

Lisa Campbell posted a picture of 5-year-old Egan on GoFundMe.

She says a tree fell on Egan's mother's car as she was trying to get him home safely before the storm.

"His mom picked him up early from school. They were trying to get home before the storm when a tree fell directly on their car. This has been devastating to the entire family. His mom was a single mom, and Egan was her entire world," the GoFundMe page reads.

Officials say another person in the same vehicle also suffered injuries.

The family plans to raise $50,000 dollars. As of Monday afternoon, the fund was about two-thirds of the way to the goal.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado hit the county

Egan was one of two people killed in Thursday's storms in Georgia.