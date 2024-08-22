Georgia doesn't make WalletHub's top 20 list of fun states

article

The consumer finance site WalletHub has released its list of the "Most Fun" states in America, based on a variety of factors including the cost of a movie, access to national parks, the number of restaurants, golf courses, fitness centers, nightlife options, and the number of festivals and fairs.

Topping the list is Florida, which boasts the most restaurants, amusement parks, arcades, and music festivals, as well as the third-highest number of attractions. California came in a close second, followed by Nevada, New York, and Colorado.

Georgia ranked 21st overall, positioned between Alaska and Michigan. The state performed relatively well in terms of attractions, ranking 15th, but was lower on the list for nightlife options, coming in at 32nd.

WalletHub is also reporting that the average American spends over $3,400 on entertainment annually.