Deputies searching for runaway Newton County 14-year-old

article

Authorities in Newton County are asking for help finding a teenager who went missing overnight.

Investigators are hoping someone can help them find 14-year-old Hassi Johnson.

What we know:

Deputies say that Johnson was last seen at his home on Stetson Way in Covington before he went to sleep around 2 a.m.

The teen is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

What we don't know:

It is not known what Johnson was wearing when he left his home or what direction he may have been heading.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help deputies find Johnson, call the Newton County Sheriff's Office.