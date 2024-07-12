Atlanta named 2nd sweatiest city in the U.S. by Thumbtack

They don't call it "Hotlanta" for nothing. Atlanta has lived up to its reputation in a new study that looked at the top 10 sweatiest cities in America.

The study from Thumbtack examined the 40 biggest cities in America to determine the sweatiest cities. The list is based on the most requests for projects including central air conditioning repair or maintenance, central air conditioning installation or replacement, window, wall, or portable AC repair or maintenance, fan installation, and thermostat installation or repair between May and June 2024. Atlanta ranked second, behind Austin, Texas. Rounding out the top five are Washington D.C., Dallas, and Charlotte.

Here are some of the top myths about cooling your home, courtesy of Thumbtack:

Lowering the thermostat cools your house faster.

Myth: Setting the thermostat to a much lower temperature will cool your home faster.

Reality: Air conditioners cool at a constant rate. Setting the thermostat lower only makes the unit run longer, not faster.

Ceiling fans cool rooms.

Myth: Ceiling fans are an effective way to cool down your room.

Reality: Fans don't lower room temperature; they only create a wind-chill effect. Turn them off when you leave the room to save energy.

Closing vents saves energy.

Myth: Closing vents in unused rooms will save energy.

Reality: This can unbalance your system and reduce efficiency. It’s better to have a zoning system if you want to control temperatures in different areas.

Bigger AC units are better.

Myth: A larger AC unit will cool your home more effectively.

Reality: Oversized units cycle on and off too quickly, reducing efficiency and not properly dehumidifying your home. Proper sizing is crucial.

Turning off the AC when not home saves money.

Myth: Turning off the AC when you're not home saves energy.

Reality: It can take more energy to cool a hot house later. Instead, set the thermostat to a higher temperature or use a programmable thermostat.

Only older homes need insulation.

Myth: You don’t need to worry about insulation if you have a newer home.

Reality: Proper insulation is crucial for all homes, regardless of age, to maintain energy efficiency and comfort.

You don’t need to replace the filter often.