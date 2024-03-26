Here's the minimum annual income required to be middle class in Georgia

article

How much money do you need to make to be considered middle class? A recent study has figured out the minimum annual income required for a family of four to be considered middle class in each state.

The middle class is capturing a lower share of income than in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, according to Oliver Rust, head of product at independent inflation data aggregator Truflation.

Rust said during an interview with Consumer Affairs that in the two decades since the mid-2000s, the portion of the country that is middle class has shrunk from roughly 60%. Instead, there has been a steep increase at the extreme bottom and top of the economic spectrum.

Inflation has surged in the past few years, peaking at 9% in June 2022. That means some families who were middle class in 2020 may no longer be in that category. The Pew Research Center says the share of adults who live in middle-class households fell from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021.

Georgia's middle class income

So, what is the minimum annual income required in 2023 for a family of four to be middle class in Georgia?

According to the numbers, you would have to make $65,364 to be considered middle class in the Peach State.

It ties with Montana to come in 31st among the states.

In neighboring Alabama, it’s much lower at $51,798. Same with the neighbors to the north in Tennessee and North Carolina, which are at $62,897 and $64,130 respectively. South Carolina is also less at $61,664.

Meanwhile, Florida is higher at $67,835.

Consumer Affairs found that number by using a calculator provided by the Pew Research Center and an inflation calculator provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Middle class income top states

Hawaii tops the list, with an annual income of $82,630 required to be considered middle class.

D.C. is tied with New York in second place, at $81,396. New Jersey and New York are tied for third, and Massachusetts ranks 4th at $76,463.

The bottom five include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, West Virginia and Mississippi, with only $60,431 needed to be considered middle class in the Magnolia State.

The nation’s median household income was $70,784 in 2021, according to census data.

Another study from SmartAsset revealed that it takes the most money to live comfortably as a single person in New York City, requiring $66.62 in hourly wages, or an annual salary of $138,570. New York's also one of six U.S. cities where a family must make over $300,000 to raise two kids comfortably: $318,406, to be exact.

FOX 5 DC and FOX 5 NY contributed to this report.