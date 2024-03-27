Being single in Atlanta: Here’s how much money you need to make to live comfortably on your own

Atlanta might be the fourth-best city for singles and the fourth-loneliest city in America, but it ranks towards the bottom of U.S. cities when it comes to how much money singles need to make to live comfortably.

Nearly 47% of U.S. adults are unmarried, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, but those single people will need to make more money than 78 other metropolitan areas to do it.

Being single during inflation

Many Americans are feeling frustrated with the high price of goods. It can be even harder for single-income households.

A new study by SmartAsset revealed just how much a single person needs to make to live comfortably in 99 different metropolitan areas.

The study analyzed the salary a single adult needs to afford a cozy lifestyle within some of the largest U.S. cities based on the 50/30/20 budget rule – allocating 50% of your salary to your needs, 30% to your wants and 20% to savings or paying off debts.

Here's how much money you need to make to live by yourself comfortably in Atlanta:

Hourly wage needed: $51.66

Salary needed for a single adult: $107,452.80

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $230,880

Top 5 cities with the lowest salaries needed to live comfortably

1. Houston, Texas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.10

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,088

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $175,219

2. El Paso, Texas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.18

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,254

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $180,461

3. Lubbock, Texas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.24

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,379

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $181,043

4. Toledo, Ohio

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.26

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $77,501

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $208,416

5. Laredo, Texas

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.72

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $78,458

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $179,046

Top 5 cities with the highest salaries needed to live comfortably

1. New York City, New York

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $66.62

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $138,570

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $318,406

2. San Jose, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $65.74

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $136,739

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $334,547

3. Irvine, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $291,450

4. Santa Ana, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $291,450

5. Boston, Massachusetts

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.08

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $124,966

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $319,738

