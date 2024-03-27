Being single in Atlanta: Here’s how much money you need to make to live comfortably on your own
ATLANTA - Atlanta might be the fourth-best city for singles and the fourth-loneliest city in America, but it ranks towards the bottom of U.S. cities when it comes to how much money singles need to make to live comfortably.
Nearly 47% of U.S. adults are unmarried, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, but those single people will need to make more money than 78 other metropolitan areas to do it.
Being single during inflation
Many Americans are feeling frustrated with the high price of goods. It can be even harder for single-income households.
A new study by SmartAsset revealed just how much a single person needs to make to live comfortably in 99 different metropolitan areas.
The study analyzed the salary a single adult needs to afford a cozy lifestyle within some of the largest U.S. cities based on the 50/30/20 budget rule – allocating 50% of your salary to your needs, 30% to your wants and 20% to savings or paying off debts.
Here's how much money you need to make to live by yourself comfortably in Atlanta:
- Hourly wage needed: $51.66
- Salary needed for a single adult: $107,452.80
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $230,880
Top 5 cities with the lowest salaries needed to live comfortably
1. Houston, Texas
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.10
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,088
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $175,219
2. El Paso, Texas
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.18
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,254
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $180,461
3. Lubbock, Texas
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $36.24
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $75,379
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $181,043
4. Toledo, Ohio
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.26
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $77,501
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $208,416
5. Laredo, Texas
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $37.72
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $78,458
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $179,046
Top 5 cities with the highest salaries needed to live comfortably
1. New York City, New York
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $66.62
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $138,570
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $318,406
2. San Jose, California
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $65.74
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $136,739
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $334,547
3. Irvine, California
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $291,450
4. Santa Ana, California
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $291,450
5. Boston, Massachusetts
- Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.08
- Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $124,966
- Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $319,738
