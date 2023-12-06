Atlanta named 4th best city for singles in new survey

article

Looking for love? A new survey says one of the best places you can be is in Georgia.

Nearly 47% of U.S. adults are unmarried, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, but those looking for partners may have luck in Atlanta.

The new survey from financial site WalletHub named Atlanta as the fourth-best city for singles in the country.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across America on 35 indicators of dating-friendliness. Indicators included everything from the number of online dating opportunities to the average price of a two-person meal.

The researchers found that Seattle was the best place for people looking to find love, followed by Las Vegas and Denver, Colorado. Finishing out the top five is Austin, Texas.

Atlanta ranked high in the number of singles as well as the number of restaurants per capita - though researchers found the city was worse than average when it comes to online dating.

"Where you live can have a big impact on your love life – if a city has a high population of singles and is packed with activities that you’ll enjoy, then you’ll have a better chance to meet someone with similar interests and can go on higher-quality dates," WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said. "In the current economy, a city that minimizes costs through inexpensive restaurants and venues, plus free things to do, is especially attractive."

If you live in Columbia, Maryland, we have some bad news. The survey says that is the worst spot in the country for romantics.

You can see the full list here.