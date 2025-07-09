Georgia police department mourning death of officer after battle with illness

article

The Brief Police in Greensboro, Georgia, are asking for thoughts and prayers after the death of one of their officers. Officer Jonathan Thomas died this week after he was hospitalized and spent time in the ICU. This is the second loss of an officer from illness for the department in less than a month.



Greensboro police are mourning the loss of a beloved school resource officer.

Officials say that Officer Jonathan Thomas died this week after a brief illness.

What they're saying:

On June 16, the Greensboro Police Department said that Thomas had been hospitalized and was in the ICU.

On Facebook, the department described Thomas as a "mentor, protector, and friend to countless students, staff and members of our community."

"His dedication to keeping our schools safe and building relationships with our youth was unmatched," the department wrote. "He served with heart, humility, and honor. Whether offering a word of encouragement, a helping hand, or simply a listening ear, SRO Thomas made a lasting impact on every life he touched."

Dig deeper:

The police department was already grieving the loss of another officer less than a month before. Officer Alphonzo "Al" Chester died in early June after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

What you can do:

Details about Thomas' funeral and memorial service have not been released.

The police department is asking Georgians to keep Thomas' family, friends, and fellow officers in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.