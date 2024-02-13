Atlanta ranked as 4th loneliest city in America, new study says

article

Atlanta has proudly claimed its spot as the 4th loneliest city in America, courtesy of the folks at ChamberofCommerce.org.

They've crunched the numbers, and it turns out that in a nation of 37,161,100 lone wolves, Atlanta is standing out. Since 2019, the number of people living solo in this Southern hub has skyrocketed by 12,405, or 12.6%. It's like the city embraced loneliness and gave it a warm southern welcome.

Among the 236,202 households in Atlanta, a whopping 47% are occupied by a lone ranger. That's right, 110,979 people living their best hermit lives. If Atlanta were a dating profile, it would be swiping right for solitude.

Not only does Atlanta rank 4th nationally for solo living enthusiasts, but it's also the proud owner of the 3rd spot for cities with the most independent women (29.3%) and a respectable 10th place for men flying solo (24.2%). Who needs a partner when you've got peaches and an endless supply of sweet tea?

Let's take a moment to acknowledge the top 5 cities that compete for the loneliest crown:

Washington, D.C. - Because nothing says companionship like politics. Birmingham, Alabama - Where everyone waits for someone else to make friends first. St. Louis, Missouri - Where the Gateway Arch is so tall it's become a communication barrier Atlanta, Georgia - Where loneliness is embraced like a long-lost friend. Cleveland, Ohio - Because Lake Erie can't hug you back.

St. Louis also holds the title for the loneliest spot for males. And for the ladies feeling the solitude, Alexandria, Virginia, has got your back.

So, here's to Atlanta, where the only thing lonelier than a single peach is a single Atlantan. Keep rocking that solo lifestyle, y'all!



