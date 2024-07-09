Atlanta named Best Summer Travel Destination by WalletHub

article

Despite rising costs for food, housing, electricity, medical care, and transportation, people are still eager to take a break from the grind and go on vacation. Experts say most people view vacations as a necessity for their mental health and are willing to delay purchasing new cars or other material items to escape their daily routines.

According to TheVacationeer.com, 82% of Americans are expected to take a vacation this summer, with half of those planning to take more than one trip.

However, while wealthier consumers feel optimistic due to a strong stock market and rising home values, poorer families have less money to spend on vacations and seek the best value for their budget.

To help Americans plan their next vacation, WalletHub developed a ranking of the cheapest U.S. destinations that are also easy to reach. They analyzed 100 of the largest metro areas across 41 key indicators, including the cost of flights, average price of a two-person meal, lowest nightly rate for a 3-star hotel room, number of attractions, weather, restaurants per capita, retail shopping centers, music venues, golf courses and country clubs, food festivals, parks, swimming pools, and crime and safety.

Best Summer Travel Destination: Atlanta

When all factors were considered, Atlanta emerged as the best summer travel destination for 2024, according to WalletHub Here's the breakdown for Atlanta:

Overall Rank: 1st

Travel Costs & Hassles: 7th

Local Costs: 38th

Number of Attractions: 20th

Diversity of Attractions: 4th

Cost of Cheapest Flight: 3rd

Cost of Three-Star Hotel: 26th

Weather: 15th

Activities: 7th

Safety: 29th

Top 10 Summer Travel Destinations

Atlanta, GA Washington, D.C. area Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Honolulu, HI Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Philadelphia, PA Chicago, IL El Paso, TX Cincinnati, OH

Additional Findings

Lowest Travel Costs & Hassles: Santa Rosa, CA

Highest Travel Costs & Most Hassles: McAllen, TX

Lowest Local Costs: Tulsa, OK

Highest Local Costs: Santa Rosa, CA

Most Attractions: Los Angeles, CA

Fewest Attractions: Deltona, FL

Most Activities: Honolulu, HI

Fewest Activities: Jackson, MS

Safest Place to Travel: Washington, D.C.

Least Safe Place to Travel: Memphis, TN

Other Georgia ranking stories