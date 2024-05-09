Atlanta ranked 2nd in U.S. for car gun theft rates, new report reveals

article

Atlanta has been ranked as the city with the second highest number of guns stolen from cars in 2022, according to a new report released by Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

The report, which was released May 9, highlights a significant rise in firearm thefts from vehicles across the United States. Titled "Gun Thefts from Cars: The Largest Source of Stolen Guns," the report shows that gun thefts from vehicles nationwide have tripled over the past decade.

The analysis of FBI crime data revealed that 337 guns were stolen per 100,000 people in Atlanta in 2022.

The top 5 cities for gun thefts from vehicles in 2022 were Memphis, Tennessee; Atlanta; St. Louis, Missouri; Richmond, Virginia; and San Antonio, Texas.

In September 2021, Atlanta police reported that more than 2,000 guns had already been stolen that year in their jurisdiction. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Atlanta Police Department for their numbers from 2022 and 2023.

Everytown also says that the data indicates that cities in states with the weakest gun safety laws have nearly 18 times more firearm thefts from cars than those in states with stricter regulations. Four out of the five cities with the highest gun theft rates are in states with particularly weak gun laws. Everytown says the state of Georgia has some of the weakest gun laws in the country, ranking it at No. 46 in the country.

Currently, the state of Georgia allows individuals who are not prohibited from possessing a firearm to carry their gun or guns in their personal motor vehicles, since it is considered an extension of their home. Licensed weapon carriers can also have a gun in their vehicle even when it is in the parking area of a firearm-free area such as a government building, courthouse, place of worship or school. However, the firearm should be locked in the glove compartment or in a closed container.

City officials in Savannah recently tried to make it illegal to leave firearms in unlocked cars with a new city ordinance after statistics showed more than 200 guns were reported stolen last year from vehicles that weren't locked. However, Georgia's attorney general says that the city officials overstepped their authority and a lawsuit has been filed by a man who is a frequent visitor to Savannah who wants to stop enforcement of the ordinance.

Here is a list of recent stories where guns were stolen from vehicles:

Sarah Burd-Sharps, Senior Director of Research at Everytown for Gun Safety, emphasized the importance of responsible firearm storage: "Guns stolen from cars often move from legal hands to the illegal market, where they're frequently used in other crimes, such as assaults and homicides. But these thefts are preventable, as is the resulting trauma."

Diana Gregory, a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, reinforced this sentiment, saying, "Dangerous policies lead to dangerous outcomes, and Georgians are at the forefront of this crisis. Secure gun storage can prevent tragedies."

Everytown is offering the following suggestions to slow down gun thefts from vehicles:

Gun owners must always lock their vehicles and secure their guns.

Local elected officials, community leaders, law enforcement, and others must support public awareness campaigns on how to prevent thefts from cars.

Legislators at all levels must pass laws that are proven to help prevent thefts.

The Be SMART program, run by Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, aims to foster conversations about gun safety and encourages responsible firearm storage, particularly in vehicles. The program also advises parents and adults to securely store all firearms in their homes and vehicles, model responsible behavior around guns, and inquire about unsecured firearms in other homes.