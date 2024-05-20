Man shot Saturday afternoon on Washington Street SW, Atlanta police say

A man was shot Saturday afternoon in the 900 block of Washington Street SW and Atlanta police are still looking for the shooter.

Atlanta Police Department Zone 1 officers responded to a person shot call around 2:08 p.m. May 18. They found a 45-year-old man who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital and was stable at time of transport.

Investigators responded to the scene to try to determine what led to the shooting.

At this time, APD has not released any additional information about the victim or possible suspect.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.