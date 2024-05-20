Man out on bond accused of shooting man during carjacking in East Point

article

The East Point Police Department recently announced that they have captured a suspected carjacker known to frequent the area of Virginia Avenue and Harrison Road.

The suspect, previously arrested for armed robberies at the Family Dollar and Arby's restaurant, had been released on bond for those crimes.

On May 15 at approximately 7:30 a.m., the suspect allegedly carjacked two men while they were pumping gas on Virginia Avenue. During the incident, the suspect shot one of the men in the chest. Although the victim survived, he was unfortunately paralyzed due to his injuries.

Several witnesses and additional evidence support the charges against the suspect. The East Point Police Department is now working with the prison board and the District Attorney's office to ensure that the suspect remains behind bars.

The suspect, who has not been identified, currently has five years left on his parole.